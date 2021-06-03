Haleem Adil condemns fake case against Advocate Ali Palh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has condemned fake case against Advocate Ali Palh and said that the case was made because he made a video of irrigation water theft by Faryal Talpur.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly, flanked by PTI leaders Ali Palh, Deputy Attorney General Wahab Baloch, Mumtaz Gopang, Syed Tahir Shah, Abdul Razaq Memon, Farooq Chandio, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Mahsoodullah Advocate, Muhjabeen Advocate, Nawab Zaid Talpur, Ahmed Kamal, Ahmed Ali Jilani and others, he said Anwar Siyal used to live in a humble little house and today he owns mansons with toilets made of gold. He asked what is the source of income of Anwar Siyal and how he amasses such huge wealth in a short span of time.

He said Ali Palh was implicated in a fake case because he made video of a canal from which water was stolen on behest of Faryal Talpur. He said Sindh government has given illegal connections on canals from where water is being stolen. He said that they will expose these thieves and knock doors of court against them. He said they stand firmly shoulder by shoulder with the people of Sindh.

Haleem Adil said the Sindh government was selling old villages of Sindh. He said that the law and order was worsening and the PPP government was creating issue of water shortage to divert attention of masses away from its failure.

He said they will not allow anyone to steal even a drop of water of Sindh. He said IRSA has given us presentation on water situation. He said this time it rained less and less water went to rivers. He said this was also water formula of Bilawal Zardari. He said from Ghotki to Badin there are illegal connections on canals, adding in Badin 19 connections were given at election time. He said real irrigation minister is Hassan Zardari. He said SIDA chairman is also a Zardari.

He said they will not tolerate harrasment of Karachi traders. He said Nisar Khuhro should protest against spread of AIDS and growing dog bite cases in Larkana.

He said law and order is poor not only in Katcha but also in Pacca. He said the report of SP Dr Rizwan has mentioned the Names of the dacoits of Pacca.

However, Advocate Ali Palh, Syed Tahir Ali Shah, deputy attorney Wahab Baloch, Advocate Ajmal Solangi, Nawab Zaid Talpur also spoke and exposed rampant corruption in Sindh agriculture department.