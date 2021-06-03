UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Condemns Fake Case Against Advocate Ali Palh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Haleem Adil condemns fake case against Advocate Ali Palh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has condemned fake case against Advocate Ali Palh and said that the case was made because he made a video of irrigation water theft by Faryal Talpur.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly, flanked by PTI leaders Ali Palh, Deputy Attorney General Wahab Baloch, Mumtaz Gopang, Syed Tahir Shah, Abdul Razaq Memon, Farooq Chandio, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Mahsoodullah Advocate, Muhjabeen Advocate, Nawab Zaid Talpur, Ahmed Kamal, Ahmed Ali Jilani and others, he said Anwar Siyal used to live in a humble little house and today he owns mansons with toilets made of gold. He asked what is the source of income of Anwar Siyal and how he amasses such huge wealth in a short span of time.

He said Ali Palh was implicated in a fake case because he made video of a canal from which water was stolen on behest of Faryal Talpur. He said Sindh government has given illegal connections on canals from where water is being stolen. He said that they will expose these thieves and knock doors of court against them. He said they stand firmly shoulder by shoulder with the people of Sindh.

Haleem Adil said the Sindh government was selling old villages of Sindh. He said that the law and order was worsening and the PPP government was creating issue of water shortage to divert attention of masses away from its failure.

He said they will not allow anyone to steal even a drop of water of Sindh. He said IRSA has given us presentation on water situation. He said this time it rained less and less water went to rivers. He said this was also water formula of Bilawal Zardari. He said from Ghotki to Badin there are illegal connections on canals, adding in Badin 19 connections were given at election time. He said real irrigation minister is Hassan Zardari. He said SIDA chairman is also a Zardari.

He said they will not tolerate harrasment of Karachi traders. He said Nisar Khuhro should protest against spread of AIDS and growing dog bite cases in Larkana.

He said law and order is poor not only in Katcha but also in Pacca. He said the report of SP Dr Rizwan has mentioned the Names of the dacoits of Pacca.

However, Advocate Ali Palh, Syed Tahir Ali Shah, deputy attorney Wahab Baloch, Advocate Ajmal Solangi, Nawab Zaid Talpur also spoke and exposed rampant corruption in Sindh agriculture department.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest AIDS Poor Water Faryal Talpur Law And Order Agriculture Larkana Badin Ghotki Muhammad Ali Gold From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

22 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

22 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

22 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

42 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.