UrduPoint.com

Haleem Adil Condemns Peshawar Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Haleem Adil condemns Peshawar blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while condemning Peshawar Mosque blast on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of several lives in the sad incident.

He, in a message, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

The entire nation is united and determined against anti-Pakistan elements and those elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs, he vowed.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Injured Peshawar Mosque Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

2 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>