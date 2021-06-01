Haleem Adil condemns terrorism incidents in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday condemned the terrorism incidents in Balochistan.

He expressed his disappointment over the martyrdom of Frontier Core (FC) personnel.

Haleem Adil said anti-state elements were scared of Balochistan's development.

He said enemies of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would never be successful in their nefarious designs.

He further said that the development of Balochistan was dubbed as a backbone.

He also paid tributes to the martyred FC personnel.