Haleem Adil Condemns Torture Over Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Haleem Adil condemns torture over journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday condemned the torture of two journalists and demanded of SSP Ghotki to take action against responsible police jawans and officers.

He condemned the torture over journalists Barkat Mirani and Latif Veesar.

He said that the police would not be allowed to hide its failure in arresting dacoits by victimizing journalists.

Haleem said that private torture cells were being used for dacoits as their shelter homes and ransom.

He demanded of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki to take action to this effect.

More Stories From Pakistan

