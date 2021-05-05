UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Condoles Demise Of DIG East's Father

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday condoled with DIG East Karachi Saqib Ismail Memon over the death of his father late Dr. Allah Nawaz Memon.

He offered fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

