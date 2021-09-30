Haleem Adil condoles demise of senior journalist Gulshan Sheikh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow on demise of senior journalist Gulshan Sheikh.

Haleem Adil, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said that contribution of Gulshan Sheikh in field of journalism would be remembered for long.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.