Haleem Adil Demands Azra Pechuho's Resignation After Woman Dies During Delivery

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

Haleem Adil demands Azra Pechuho's resignation after woman dies during delivery

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI's central leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday demanded resignation from Sindh Health Minister after a lady had breathed her last during delivery in Jhangara hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI's central leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday demanded resignation from Sindh Health Minister after a lady had breathed her last during delivery in Jhangara hospital.

In the local hospital of Sayed Murad Ali Shah's village Jhangara, a pregnant woman had lost her life as she was not provided required health services during delivery, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

The PTI leader also posted a video clip on Twitter in which the dead body of the deceased woman was being shifted to her house on a private vehicle as an ambulance was not available in the hospital.

"The rulers of Sindh are killers" , Sheikh said and added that the Chief Minister along with his colleagues were busy in talking about NICVD while the hospital of his own village had been locked.

