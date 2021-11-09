The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI's central leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday demanded resignation from Sindh Health Minister after a lady had breathed her last during delivery in Jhangara hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI's central leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday demanded resignation from Sindh Health Minister after a lady had breathed her last during delivery in Jhangara hospital.

In the local hospital of Sayed Murad Ali Shah's village Jhangara, a pregnant woman had lost her life as she was not provided required health services during delivery, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

The PTI leader also posted a video clip on Twitter in which the dead body of the deceased woman was being shifted to her house on a private vehicle as an ambulance was not available in the hospital.

"The rulers of Sindh are killers" , Sheikh said and added that the Chief Minister along with his colleagues were busy in talking about NICVD while the hospital of his own village had been locked.