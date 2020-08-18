Haleem Adil demands immediate release of PTI worker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of PTI Sanghar's worker Rafique Jakhrani, who had been abducted along with his friend from Sukkur Motorway.

Criticising the performance of the Sindh Police, he said that such incidents of abduction on motorways were the failure of the police and the provincial government, according to a communiqué issued here.

Haleem Adil said that the police had failed to recover the abducted PTI leader so far.

He further demanded that Rafique Jakhrani was the PTI worker and he should be recovered immediately.