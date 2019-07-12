UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Demands Justice For Brutally Slain Siblings

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded justice for two minor siblings of Hyderabad, who were killed after being kidnapped.

Sheikh, who expressed condolence with the bereaved family in GOR Colony here Friday, assured of full support in getting justice.

The father of 10-year Qadir Bux and 8-year Rukhsana told Sheikh that on July 8 his children went out of their home to buy ice but they did not return. Later, his son was found by police in injured condition with a deep stab of knife in belly and that he later died in Liaquat University Hospital.

The grieved father bemoaned that the police did not act timely as the GOR and Airport police stations got entangled in the jurisdiction issue.

Sheikh while talking to the media said, had the police brought to the book killers of Zainab and other murdered children, a lot of innocent children would have been saved from violence. He recalled that in the past another innocent child of Hyderabad, Zahid, was killed after kidnapping.

He said SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh was also responsible for those murders. He requested the IGP and DIG to also order probe against local police and suspend the relevant SSP immediately.

Sheikh said in that modern age Sindh police were found wasting time in petty jurisdiction disputes.

He said despite billions of rupees in budget of Sindh government, people were not getting any benefit. Sheikh deplored that many hospitals even did not have blood banks.

He said the postmortem of slain minor girl Rukhsana was held after 12 hours due to lack of facilities in the government hospital.

He said there was no rule of law in the province and no legislation was being enacted for providing justice to the poor.

He said the PTI stood with the oppressed people.

Sheikh told that he had assured the family that he would take all efforts so that the family of the slain siblings got justice.

He also demanded that the SHOs of both the police stations should be suspended and that the sections of Anti Terrorism Act be included in the FIR.

