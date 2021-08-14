UrduPoint.com

Haleem Adil Demands Justice To Family In Molestation Case Of Girls' Corpse

Sat 14th August 2021

The leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while condemning inhuman incident of molestation of a dead body, demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and dispensation of justice to the victim family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while condemning inhuman incident of molestation of a dead body, demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and dispensation of justice to the victim family.

The opposition leader reached village Ashraf Chandio on Saturday, offered condolence and assured the victim family of utmost assistance. In the sad incident corpse of a 14 year old girl (A) was exhumed and molested in a village of Thatta district.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader made a telephone call to SSP Thatta and medical superintendent Civil Hospital Thatta and asked them to play their due role in fair and free investigation of the heart wrecking crime.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Haleem Adil termed it a cold blooded crime and said that the girl whose body was exhume and molested was like our daughter. "We will stand by the affected family and provide maximum assistance including legal aid to the family," the opposition leader assured adding that the issue would be raised at the floor of Sindh Assembly as well.

He demanded that culprits involved in the heinous crime should be brought to justice and executed publicly.

Haleem Adil alleged though the affected family has named Rafique son of Wadera Juma as the suspect, police was reluctant to arrest the suspect only because of their local influences, adding that SHO of the jurisdiction was posted here for over three years and was reportedly involved in crimes.

The senior PTI leader said that policing system of the province was heavily politicized and need immediate remedial measures.

He said Federal government would carry out an operation in the province to maintain the writ of law and curtailing criminal activities and menace of drugs.

He blamed the Sindh government of minting money by auctioning official posts while outlaws were at the large.

He vowed that efforts aimed tempering of evidence or medical report would not be allowed.

