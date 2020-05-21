Haleem Adil distributes PPEs in CMC Hospital Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached on Thursday, Chandka Medical College (CMC) Hospital Larkana along with 2000 sets of personal protective equipments (PPEs) and other medical supplies.

He distributed the PPEs and other medical supplies amongst doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

He also met with the young doctors and medical staff who had been protesting against the government for not supplying them PPEs.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said doctors and medical staff of CMCH Larkana and other government hospitals were facing a lot of troubles due to non-availability of PPEs.

He said we have not come here for politics, but to meet our brave healthcare professionals and provide safety and support to them.

He said previously the Federal government had supplied 250,000 PPEs and other equipment to the Sindh government.

He said the federal government had also supplied 0.8 million surgical N-95 masks and of them 250000 masks had already been given to the Sindh government.

He said doctors were our frontline soldiers in war against corona virus. He said care and safety of doctors and medical staff was as important as safety and care of patients.

He also said we demand that like other provinces risk allowance should be given to the doctors in Sindh.

Engineer Saifullah abro and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

Later, Haleem Adil reached Dadu and visited government high school Gharibabad Dadu along with local residents and expressed displeasure to see that some people had kept their buffaloes in the school compound.

Talking to media, he said the PPP government had destroyed healthcare and education system in Sindh.

He said the PPP government had looted the taxpayers' money with both hands. He said despite this destruction and looting, Murad Ali Shah says if anyone wants to see the progress, he should see it in Sindh.

He said these rulers want to suppress truth. He said no one can silence the voice of Haleem Adil, who would continue to raise voice for the rights of poor people.

He further said he would continue to expose the corrupt face of the rulers of Sindh. He said we are not ending the 18th amendment, but instead demand that the funds given to the provinces under the 18th amendment should be spent on people.