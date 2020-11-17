UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Enquires After Alisha's Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Haleem Adil enquires after Alisha's health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Tuesday visited the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here and enquired after the health of Kashmore incident victim four-year-old-girl Alisha.

He enquired about the health of the girl child from her mother Tabasum. She asked him to shift her daughter for the better medical treatment to Agha Khan University (AKU) Hospital.

Haleem on the occasion said that the health of Alisha did not seem to be better and she would be shifted to AKU hospital.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued special directive pertaining to the medical treatment of the child.

He said that the Sindh Governor had already handed over a cheque of Rs5 lac to Alisha's mother and she would also be provided with a job.

Haleem said that this week an ordinance regarding incidents such like Kashmore would be promulgated.He also lauded the performance of Kashmore police on the matter.

