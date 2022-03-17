UrduPoint.com

Haleem Adil Expresses Concerns On Deputing Contingents Of Sindh Police In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 17, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday expressed concerns over heavy presence of Sindh Police in Islamabad and suggested federal agencies to take immediate notice of the situation

He in a statement issued here indicated that a contingent of Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police was currently deputed at Sindh House Islamabad for protecting "Lotas" and bags of Currency notes accumulated there for horse trading while DIG Maqsood Memon was looking after all the matters there.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged SSU of being Zardari force which Asif Zardari had set up for his personal security and protection of his corruption while a number of notorious criminals had also been recruited in SSU who were ready to do anything at the behest of Zardari.

He also expressed concerns that Zardari mafia may launch the force in plain cloths to disrupt law and order situation in Islamabad as its in charge Maqsood Memon was acting as a personal employee of Zardari mafia.

Haleem opined that DIG Maqsood Memon has been commanding the SSU from the time when he was SSP but in realty SSU was being directly controlled by security in charge of Bilawal House, Colonel Babar instead of Inspector General office.

It was reported in media that SSPs and DSPs of Sindh Police were present in Islamabad and SP 15 police was also seen in the federal capital, he noted and remarked that 15 was an emergency response unit of police and what its in charge SP is doing in Islamabad while leaving the Karachi at the mercy of outlaws?Haleem Adil Sheikh said that SSU was playing no role for safety and security of citizens of Sindh despite expenditure of millions of rupees of tax payer's money. When SSU was sent for operation against dacoits in Katcha area they returned in mid of the operation saying that they were not provided desi ghee, eggs and parathas there, he recalled.

