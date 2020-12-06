Haleem Adil felicitates 'Sindhi Cultural Day' to Sindh community world over

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Central Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Shaikh on Sunday extended his felicitations to the Sindh community living around the world on the occasion of 'Sindhi Cultural Day'.

Culture of Sindh was centuries old, adding asked the Sindhi Channels for playing their role in creating awareness of the Sindhi Culture, he said adding.

'We have to protect rights of the people of Sindh along with the Sindh's Culture,' he said.