UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Felicitates Whole Nation, People Of AJK On PTI Victory In Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:13 PM

Haleem Adil felicitates whole nation, people of AJK on PTI victory in elections

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday felicitated whole the nation and particularly people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on PTI victory in AJK elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday felicitated whole the nation and particularly people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on PTI victory in AJK elections.

In a video statement issued here, he said that Kashmiris have given mandate to PTI and showed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that people of Kashmir have rejected the narrative of PML-N and PPP, adding that humiliation was written in the destiny of both PML-N Maryum Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that both were trying to protect the looted money of their parents.

He said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir would get independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that lets the people of Sindh get ready, PTI next elections victory will be in Sindh province.

Haleem Adil said that now this was the time to get rid of PPP in Sindh.

He said that PTI victory a clear message for those people who have failed to fight Kashmir case.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

29 seconds ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

36 seconds ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

9 minutes ago

ADU welcomes more than 50 high school students to ..

16 minutes ago

PM launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive i ..

22 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.