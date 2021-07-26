Haleem Adil felicitates whole nation, people of AJK on PTI victory in elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday felicitated whole the nation and particularly people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on PTI victory in AJK elections.

In a video statement issued here, he said that Kashmiris have given mandate to PTI and showed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that people of Kashmir have rejected the narrative of PML-N and PPP, adding that humiliation was written in the destiny of both PML-N Maryum Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that both were trying to protect the looted money of their parents.

He said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir would get independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that lets the people of Sindh get ready, PTI next elections victory will be in Sindh province.

Haleem Adil said that now this was the time to get rid of PPP in Sindh.

He said that PTI victory a clear message for those people who have failed to fight Kashmir case.