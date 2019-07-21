UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil, Others Greeted

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad division President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi has congratulated Haleem Adil Sheikh for being elected as PTI Sindh chapter's President.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi also congratulated Sadaqat Jatoi, Pappu Khan Chachar and other party leaders for being elected as office bearers of the PTI's provincial body.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the new body would further strengthen the party in the province.

He said the PTI's victory in the elections in FATA had proved that the PTI was the only party whose legislators had been elected from all the 4 provinces.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan FATA Hyderabad Jatoi Sunday All From

More Stories From Pakistan

