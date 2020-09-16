UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Regrets Inability Of Provincial Govt To Provide Relief To Flood Affected People

Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:07 PM

The Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Haleem Adil Shaikh has taken strong exception to the alleged inability of provincial government in providing timely relief and assistance to the people affected by recent rain induced floods in interior Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Haleem Adil Shaikh has taken strong exception to the alleged inability of provincial government in providing timely relief and assistance to the people affected by recent rain induced floods in interior Sindh.

Shaikh who for past more than ten days had been actively engaged in relief work in areas worst hit due to torrential rains, expressing his gratitude to his party colleagues and workers, for joining him in the effort, said the intensity of situation demanded concerted efforts by all.

"Provincial authorities and leaders of the party claiming to be real representatives of affected masses need to adopt a realistic approach and work on self help basis instead of waiting for assistance by foreign donors," he said here Wednesday.

Haleem Adil Shaikh also the member of Sindh Assembly on his return from the interior parts of the province also held a detailed meeting with the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, here today, and updated him about the existent situation in the relevant areas, with particular reference to Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Nawabshah divisions.

Mentioning that thousands of people have been affected due to natural calamity, he informed the Governor that Federal government has been actively engaged in distribution of rations bags and other essential items, there is but a dire need for mosquito nets, tents, potable water, medical assistance besides essential food items in form of compact ration bags.

Shaikh further told Governor Imran Ismail that the recent visit of President Arif Alvi and the provincial governor to flood hit areas of the province had been largely appreciated by the people who found this to be a positive gesture with regard to acknowledgment of their being of importance for federal government.

The Governor of Sindh highly appreciative of the efforts being made by PTI members of Sindh Assembly for a cause close to the heart of PTI and its leadership said more than 100,000 rations bags are currently in process of being distributed among the flood affected people and that equal attention would be ensured for other essential items and rehabilitation of affected masses.

