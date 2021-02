(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was arrested on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman of Haleem Adil Shaikh, the PTI leader was taken into custody by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir.