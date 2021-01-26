Haleem Adil Shaikh becomes Opposition Leader in PA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and MPA- Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh has been declared as an Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh here on Tuesday.

According to a Haleem Adil's Coordinator, the Speaker of Sindh Assembly has declared Haleem Adil Shaikh as the Opposition Leader from January 25.

The Secretary of the Sindh Assembly has also formally issued a notification to this effect.