Haleem Adil Shaikh Becomes Opposition Leader In PA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and MPA- Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh has been declared as an Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh here on Tuesday.
According to a Haleem Adil's Coordinator, the Speaker of Sindh Assembly has declared Haleem Adil Shaikh as the Opposition Leader from January 25.
The Secretary of the Sindh Assembly has also formally issued a notification to this effect.