UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Shaikh Becomes Opposition Leader In PA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Haleem Adil Shaikh becomes Opposition Leader in PA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and MPA- Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh has been declared as an Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and MPA- Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh has been declared as an Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh here on Tuesday.

According to a Haleem Adil's Coordinator, the Speaker of Sindh Assembly has declared Haleem Adil Shaikh as the Opposition Leader from January 25.

The Secretary of the Sindh Assembly has also formally issued a notification to this effect.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly January From Opposition

Recent Stories

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Authorizes Foreign Military E ..

1 second ago

Road accident kills 2, wounds 27 in W.Afghanistan

2 seconds ago

AstraZeneca rejects 'incorrect' reports on Covid j ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.