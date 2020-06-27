- Home
- Pakistan
- Haleem Adil Shaikh condemns attack on PTI Karachi's Gen. Secy, demands arrest of culprits
Haleem Adil Shaikh Condemns Attack On PTI Karachi's Gen. Secy, Demands Arrest Of Culprits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday vehemently condemned an attack on PTI Karachi's General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi.
According to a communique here, he reached the office of Saeed Afridi and got the information about the incident.
He, on the occasion, said that the incident was an act of terrorism which was condemnable.
He stressed the need that the police should provide security to the members of assembly.
He demanded the arrest of culprits immediately.