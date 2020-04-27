UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Shaikh Demands Immediate Release Of Salaries To Paramedical Staff

Mon 27th April 2020

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has demanded of the Sindh government to release the salaries of 182 paramedical staff of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hyderabad here on Monday

He said that the paramedical staff had been deprived of their salaries for 22 months, said a press release.

He alleged that the provincial government appointed the staff but it did not release salaries to them.

He said that in view of the current situation, the paramedical staff could not be ignored.

The poor employees were protesting in favour of their demands for many months, he added.

Haleem asked the provincial government to pay salaries to the paramedical staff and resolve their issues immediately.

He warned that if issues of the staff were not resolved then PTI would join their protest.

