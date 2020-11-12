UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Shaikh Demands Publicly Hanging Of Kashmore Incident Culprits

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:59 PM

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands publicly hanging of Kashmore incident culprits

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Thursday vehemently condemning an incident of rape of a four-year-baby-girl and her mother in Kashmore area of Sindh province, and demanded to publicly hang the rapists

He said that the minor child and her mother belonged to Karachi and they were taken to Kashmore on the pretext of job.

He said that the incident was very painful and disappointing.

Haleem said that the culprits of the incident had done a inhumane act. He said that there was a chain of culprits involved in this incident and they should be apprehended immediately.

'The incidents of abduction, rape and honour killing were increasing in the province,' he expressed concern adding that the provincial government had not taken any serious measures to cope with such incidents.

