Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget session forthwith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil sheikh has demanded of the Sindh government to summon a session of the provincial assembly immediately to discuss Pre-Budget and share input on it.

Haleem, in a letter to the Sindh government, on Friday asked why a Pre-Budget session had not been summoned to meet so far.

He said that every year a Pre-Budget session was called from January to March and why this year the same had not been summoned.

'Under rule 143 Sub-Rule 1 of the Sindh Assembly, suggestions are sought from the lawmakers,' he said.

Haleem demanded of the provincial government to call the session under the assembly law immediately to discuss the approaching Budget.