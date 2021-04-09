UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Shaikh Demands To Summon Pre-budget Session Forthwith

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget session forthwith

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil sheikh has demanded of the Sindh government to summon a session of the provincial assembly immediately to discuss Pre-Budget and share input on it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil sheikh has demanded of the Sindh government to summon a session of the provincial assembly immediately to discuss Pre-Budget and share input on it.

Haleem, in a letter to the Sindh government, on Friday asked why a Pre-Budget session had not been summoned to meet so far.

He said that every year a Pre-Budget session was called from January to March and why this year the same had not been summoned.

'Under rule 143 Sub-Rule 1 of the Sindh Assembly, suggestions are sought from the lawmakers,' he said.

Haleem demanded of the provincial government to call the session under the assembly law immediately to discuss the approaching Budget.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Budget Provincial Assembly Same January March From Government Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

44 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered in ba ..

20 minutes ago

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried un ..

20 minutes ago

Sweden's only female oyster diver finds calm at se ..

20 minutes ago

Hafeez aims for double celebration against South A ..

20 minutes ago

Morocco receives COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.