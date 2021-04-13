Haleem Adil Shaikh expresses grief over deaths of 2 Journos

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of senior journalists I.A.Rehman and Zia Shahid, who passed away the previous day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of senior journalists I.A.Rehman and Zia Shahid, who passed away the previous day.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that the senior journalists were the stars of journalism.

He said that his heart went out to the families of the deceased journalists.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear irreparable loss.