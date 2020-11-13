UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Shaikh For Activation Of Child Protection Units

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:02 PM

Haleem Adil Shaikh for activation of Child Protection Units

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Friday called for the activation of Child Protection Units in Sindh to protect the children from child abusers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Friday called for the activation of Child Protection Units in Sindh to protect the children from child abusers.

Strongly condemning the Kashmore incident in a video message here, he said that after watching a video of the incident he was in a shock and feeling painful.

He said that the incident with a four-year-girl and her mother was against the human values.

Haleem also lauded Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Bux who volunteered her daughter for saving the four-year-girl.

'I salute the Kashmore Police and ASI for acting bravely,' he said adding, 'The ASI will be awarded and he has also talked to the Sindh Governor to this effect.'He said that other culprits involved in the incident should also be arrested.

