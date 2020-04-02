Haleem adil Shaikh, Hunaid lakhani distribute ration among deserving people

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh and Head of Bait-Ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani distributed ration among the deserving people in PS-99 Dhani Bux Goth here.

The ration was handed over to the needy people in collaboration with the Sylani Welfare Trust, according to a press release on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that whatever they could do were doing being among the people.

He appreciated the Sylani Welfare Trust for delivering food and other items at doorsteps of the people.

Hunaid Lakhani said that they would continue to serve the deserving people with the help of Sylani Welfare.

"We are trying to provide the people with ration at their doorsteps," he said. Adding that they would fight together against the Coronavirus.