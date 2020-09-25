Haleem Adil Shaikh regrets inability of city admin in providing relief to people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and Member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh has taken strong exception to the inability of authorities in Karachi to help suction of standing water in his constituency (PS-99).

Actively engaged in a relief activity in the constituency that also comprises different goths (villages), he said it was not only rural and remote areas that were yet to be rehabilitated by the provincial government but several parts of Karachi were also exposed to almost similar scenario.

"Water in many areas of my constituency continues to stand for past almost a month literally jeopardizing the life of people with direct affect on their business and casting severe repercussions on the general well being of their respective families," he said .

"Authorities managing affairs of the province must rise above petty mentality and provide essential support to the people who may not have voted their party but are citizens of the province," said the PTI MPA.

Thanking a non government organization Bait-ul-Islam for helping him in distribution of ration bags along with flour packs in Mohammadi Goth, that falls in PS-99,(Shaikh's constituency), he said 1000 bags were distributed in this one village while more are being arranged for other inundated localities.

Shaikh said in compliance to the directives of his party's chairman, PM Imran Khan and in accordance to PTI spirit, he and his colleagues were actively engaged in relief work at different affected areas of Sindh other than Karachi itself,.

"I have also ensured my physical presence in rain/flood affected areas of Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Umerkot as is I felt this to be my responsibility as a public leader," said Haleem Adil Shaikh.

During this period, he said that relief work was undertaken on regular basis which needed to be complimented by provincial authorities.

Reminding that President Arif Alvi had also visited the flood hit areas of Sindh, met many of the residents and distributed relief goods.

He said "Federal Government is engaged in the needed exercise through NDMA." Meanwhile sharing details of his relief work in Thatta and Sujawal, he said village Nowidbaraan continues to be inundated till date, exposing inhabitants to serious health conditions besides being deprived of resumption of normal routine life.

Shaikh, accompanied by his party colleagues Amanullah Musakhel, Arsalan Brohi, Rehan Soomro, Hosh Mohammad Abbasi, Khalil Mohammad Lashari and others, said people in the area have complained that not a single tent has been provided to them by the provincial government and their relevant departments.