Haleem Adil Shaikh Sent Back To Central Jail
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:56 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was sent back to Central Jail on late Wednesday night.
According to a Spokesman for Haleem Adil Shaikh,the Opposition Leader was taken to the hospital from the Sindh Assembly and he was discharged and then sent back to the hospital.