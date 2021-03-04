Haleem Adil Shaikh sent back to Central Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was sent back to Central Jail on late Wednesday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was sent back to Central Jail on late Wednesday night.

According to a Spokesman for Haleem Adil Shaikh,the Opposition Leader was taken to the hospital from the Sindh Assembly and he was discharged and then sent back to the hospital.