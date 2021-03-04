UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Shaikh Sent Back To Central Jail

4th March 2021

Haleem Adil Shaikh sent back to Central Jail



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was sent back to Central Jail on late Wednesday night.

According to a Spokesman for Haleem Adil Shaikh,the Opposition Leader was taken to the hospital from the Sindh Assembly and he was discharged and then sent back to the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

