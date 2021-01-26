UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Shaikh Takes Charge Of Opposition Leader In Sindh Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Haleem Adil Shaikh takes charge of Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Sindh and MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday assumed the charge of Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

He said that he was thankful to PTI's senior leader and former Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi for coming to the office along with him, according to a communiqu here.

Haleem said that they would collectively give tough time to the Sindh government.

He said that Firdous Shamim to take responsibilities at the Federal level and would serve the people of the province.

He further said that they would play their part as an opposition in the province and would become the voice of the people.

Haleem said that Captain Imran Khan and his each player had a mission to serve the people.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the Opposition had an important role to play.

He said that Haleem Adil Shaikh would play a strong role as an Opposition leader.

Earlier, he (Haleem) visited the residence of Fridous Shamim Naqvi and appreciated his services for the people of the province as a former Opposition leader.

