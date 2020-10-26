Haleem Adil Shaikh takes exception to anti-state speeches by PDM proponents at Quetta

Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh has taken strong exception to speeches made by opposition leaders during a public meeting organized by opposition parties at Quetta last evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh has taken strong exception to speeches made by opposition leaders during a public meeting organized by opposition parties at Quetta last evening.

In a statement issued here Monday, he said the people who themselves hold no respect for democratic norms and having turned their respective "so called" political parties into dynasties have the audacity to claim themselves as supporters of democracy in the country.

"Factually their movement is "Papa Daddy Bachao Movement" as having realized that elder members of their respective families can no more avoid being brought to task for their corruption and looting national wealth. They were now trying to protect them under garb of supremacy of democratic norms," said MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh.

He further alleged that for the sake of their personal interest the PDM advocates have resorted to anti-state stance, questioning relevance of institutions and compromising national interest.

Elaborating his stance, he referred to objectionable speeches during last three meetings of PDM and regretted that none present on the occasion tried to stop or challenge the figures trying to create fissures among citizens of the country.

"It has thus been established that the opposition parties are not for constructive criticism that may be beneficial for the country and its people but to create chaos," alleged the PTI leader.

According to him presence of land grabbers, drug barons and those involved in illegal sale/smuggling of weapons in these meeting strengthen the belief that their main financiers are criminal elements with their ulterior motives.

"Acceptance of a shawl by one of the PDM advocates from one of the known land grabbers at the rally last night is a cause of serious concern as declared criminals are being encouraged and given clear chits," he said.