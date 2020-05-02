KARACHI, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should have to be honest enough in acknowledging the support being provided by the Federal government to the women, workers.

In a statement responding to the press conference addressed by the PPP chairman, he said Bilawal instead of discussing the performance of PPP led government in Sindh attempted to blame the federal government for their own failure in handling the situation across the province.

Rejecting the allegation of the PPP chairman that PTI did not provided the necessary relief to the workers, he mentioned that over Rs 83 billion had been distributed during past few weeks among 6,820,321 people mainly labourers, needy and poorest of the poor (including women registered under BISP).

He said the launching of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was basically aimed to help those affected due to COVID induced economic challenges. Moreover, he said, PTI government has also initiated packages to support small to mid level industrial sector and businesses that were major source of employment for vast majority of the people.

Haleem A Shaikh also took strong exception to the Bilawal's statement that alleged that essential assistance for healthcare providers were also not being provided to the provincial government and claiming to correct the facts, he said 148,334 personal protective equipments (PPEs) were handed over to the Sindh government authorities by the federal government.

"If you failed to provide these to doctors and paramedics then it is your fault and I will ask concerned healthcare workers to ask the provincial government about their fate," he said.

"This is besides the 195,000 surgical and regular masks provided to the provincial authorities along with thousands of N95 masks and besides over 20 lac other essential gadgets including face shields, gloves and so-forth," said Haleem A Shaikh also the parliamentary leader of his party in the provincial.

Mentioning that 77,000 testing kits were also provided to the Sindh government and the latter is registered to have used not more than 50,000 of these, the PTI activist said it was not a time to do politics at the cost of public plight.

Haleem A Shaikh said the PPP chairman's claim of distributing ration among the affected people hold no evidence as no concrete details could be shared by the provincial government.