Haleem Adil Shaikh Visits Isolation Ward

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh visited Isolation Ward established to treat the Coronavirus affectees at the Hussain Lakhani Hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh visited Isolation Ward established to treat the Coronavirus affectees at the Hussain Lakhani Hospital here.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, he reviewed the arrangements at the Isolation Ward and other wards of the hospital as well as met with the staff.

On the occasion, PTI leaders Hunaid Lakhani and Dr. Imran Ali Shah were also present.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, on the occasion, paid rich tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were performing their duties to protect and treat the affectees of the Coronavirus in this difficul time.

He said that Hunaid Lakhani and hospital management had taken good steps to protect the lives of the patients.

He also urged the citizens to cooperate with the management and take self-protective measures to save themselves from the Coronavirus.

Hunaid Lakhani, speaking on the occasion, said that they would try to further expand the Isolation Ward.

He said that the patients at the Isolation Ward were being treated free-of-cost and being a nation we all were on the same page.

People should follow orders and directives of the government and doctors to protect themselves from the Coronavirus, he added.

