UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Shaikh Visits Shaheed Constable Syed Noman's Residence

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:31 PM

Haleem Adil Shaikh visits Shaheed constable Syed Noman's residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Constable Syed Noman Shah and condoled with his family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Constable Syed Noman Shah and condoled with his family.

He paid tributes to the constable for his services.

Talking to media persons, he said that the people like Syed Noman Shah were their proud. He said, 'We salute Shaheed.'Haleem said that the young constable was the pride of Malir.

He also urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the provision of compensation to the family of the shaheed constable forthwith.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Martyrs Shaheed Young Malir Family Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Three children injured in roof collapse

46 seconds ago

FBR Introduces online electronic hearing of tax au ..

48 seconds ago

Gilani requisites to summon Senate session on Pale ..

49 seconds ago

Journalists of northern Sindh protest against Isra ..

51 seconds ago

AIOU commences 'books mailing process' of its inte ..

53 seconds ago

Germany in Contact With Israel, Hamas on Cross-Bor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.