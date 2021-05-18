Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Constable Syed Noman Shah and condoled with his family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Constable Syed Noman Shah and condoled with his family.

He paid tributes to the constable for his services.

Talking to media persons, he said that the people like Syed Noman Shah were their proud. He said, 'We salute Shaheed.'Haleem said that the young constable was the pride of Malir.

He also urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the provision of compensation to the family of the shaheed constable forthwith.