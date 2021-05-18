Haleem Adil Shaikh Visits Shaheed Constable Syed Noman's Residence
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday visited the residence of Shaheed Constable Syed Noman Shah and condoled with his family.
He paid tributes to the constable for his services.
Talking to media persons, he said that the people like Syed Noman Shah were their proud. He said, 'We salute Shaheed.'Haleem said that the young constable was the pride of Malir.
He also urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the provision of compensation to the family of the shaheed constable forthwith.