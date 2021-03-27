Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh vowed to keep raising voice for rights of the people of the province who were being deprived of their basic rights by provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party

Speaking to media persons here at Jinnah Post graduate Medical Centre here on Saturday after he was released from police custody, Haleem Adil Shaikh termed it victory of righteousness and blamed Sindh government of targeting him for raising strong voice against the inefficient provincial government.

He at the occasion announced to set up a special cell at the chamber of opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly to listen to the complaints of common people. Cell would provide free legal aid to victims of excesses of PPP and its oppressive govt, he said.

When opposition leader of a provincial assembly is not safe how a common man could get justice, Shaikh raised the question and claimed that he was falsely indicted in a fabricated case. He alleged Sindh government for using police force and anti-terrorism laws for suppressing the opposition and coercing opponents.

"My security which I was entitled to in capacity of opposition leader was withdrawn by the government and later our rally was ambushed", he said adding that only PTI worker were arrested from the spot while people who attacked the rally were allowed to escape.

Shaikh bemoaned that he was denied his right to vote as he was a registered voter of PS 88. He said that PPP government declared him a political terrorist and indicted him a case of terrorism where not a single bullet was fired.

Education, Health, Water, Sanitation and all other basic facilities were diminishing in Sindh, social sector were in dilapidated condition, he noted and vowed that coercive actions of PPP could not silence his voice against corruption and repressive tactics of PPP Sindh government.

On a question he said that MPA's had no authority over municipal functions but they were being held responsible of cases of dog bite. He said that Sindh government has spent Rs.920 million to sterilize stray dogs but still such incidents were on rise. It indicate wide spread corruption and he would take up the issue in the assembly, he said.