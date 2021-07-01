Haleem Adil Shaikh welcomes Dr Rahim to PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Thursday welcomed Sindh former chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Thursday welcomed Sindh former chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Haleem expressed the hope that PTI would be strengthened in Sindh with the addition of Dr Rahim as he had devotedly served the people of the province as a chief minister, said a statement.