Haleem Adil Shaikh Welcomes Dr Rahim To PTI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Thursday welcomed Sindh former chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Haleem expressed the hope that PTI would be strengthened in Sindh with the addition of Dr Rahim as he had devotedly served the people of the province as a chief minister, said a statement.

Haleem expressed the hope that PTI would be strengthened in Sindh with the addition of Dr Rahim as he had devotedly served the people of the province as a chief minister, said a statement.

