Haleem Adil Sheikh Calls On Chaudhry Sarwar

Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:09 PM

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and administrative matters during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hailed Haleem Adil Sheikh for raising voice to get problems of the people of Sindh province solved at various forums including Sindh Assembly.

Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is stable and the opposition's wish for mid-term elections will never be fulfilled, adding that the public's support is with the government's narrative not with the opposition.

He said that for the very first time, the government is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor said that under the umbrella of Ehsaas "Koi bhooka na soye" is a historic initiative of the government. He further said that the provision of basic facilities including health and education to the people is the top most priority of the government for which all resources are being utilized, adding that the credit for getting the country out of the economic crisis also goes to the current government.

Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly and senior PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said political story of the opposition is over, adding that the PTI leadership in Sindh had exposed corruption, loot and plunder of the ruling PPP in Sindh. He said resolution of people's problems is top priority of the Federal government.

