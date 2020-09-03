Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying relief work in rain hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday blamed Sindh government for not starting relief activities after the monsoon rains stopped.

Addressing a press conference at Malik House, Sheikh said that though half of the province was under stagnant rainwater and thousands of families were displaced, the Sindh government kept sleeping.

Sheikh said during the last two days he personally visited the rain-hit areas and found Mirpurkhas and Sanghar were the most affected districts.

He said PPP rulers of Sindh specially Saeed Ghani only tweets 'all is well' contrary to the ground realities. He said thousands of families became homeless and they were given shelter along roadsides while a number of villages inundated and crops over vast areas devastated. He demanded the Sindh government to ensure drainage of stagnant water from the affected areas on an urgent basis and to immediately send medical and veterinary teams to the affected areas.

He regretted that a vast area including Mirpurkhas town was still under the stagnant rainwater and no minister or adviser of the Sindh government reached the affected areas.

He said, people of Sindh would get relief from the Federal government as soon as the Sindh governor will announce to distribute one Lakh ration bags and reconstruction of one Lakh rain-affected houses.

"We thought Shahbaz Sharif was visiting Karachi to drag Asif Zardari on the streets but both had a meeting there', he said and added that political opponents became friends as soon as their corruption exposed.

He said many provincial ministers of Sindh were wanted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the rain and flood affected areas of Mirpurkhas, Samman Goth, Jarwari, Mirwah Gorchani and Dighri towns.