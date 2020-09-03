UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Adil Sheikh Censure Sindh Govt For Delaying Relief Work In Rain Hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying relief work in rain hit areas

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday blamed Sindh government for not starting relief activities after the monsoon rains stopped

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday blamed Sindh government for not starting relief activities after the monsoon rains stopped.

Addressing a press conference at Malik House, Sheikh said that though half of the province was under stagnant rainwater and thousands of families were displaced, the Sindh government kept sleeping.

Sheikh said during the last two days he personally visited the rain-hit areas and found Mirpurkhas and Sanghar were the most affected districts.

He said PPP rulers of Sindh specially Saeed Ghani only tweets 'all is well' contrary to the ground realities. He said thousands of families became homeless and they were given shelter along roadsides while a number of villages inundated and crops over vast areas devastated. He demanded the Sindh government to ensure drainage of stagnant water from the affected areas on an urgent basis and to immediately send medical and veterinary teams to the affected areas.

He regretted that a vast area including Mirpurkhas town was still under the stagnant rainwater and no minister or adviser of the Sindh government reached the affected areas.

He said, people of Sindh would get relief from the Federal government as soon as the Sindh governor will announce to distribute one Lakh ration bags and reconstruction of one Lakh rain-affected houses.

"We thought Shahbaz Sharif was visiting Karachi to drag Asif Zardari on the streets but both had a meeting there', he said and added that political opponents became friends as soon as their corruption exposed.

He said many provincial ministers of Sindh were wanted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the rain and flood affected areas of Mirpurkhas, Samman Goth, Jarwari, Mirwah Gorchani and Dighri towns.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Governor Flood Water Sanghar All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

37 seconds ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

39 seconds ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

41 seconds ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of admi ..

43 seconds ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

46 seconds ago

Senate body asks for extending telecommunication n ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.