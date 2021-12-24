Haleem Adil Sheikh demands JIT to further probe into Dr. Rizwan report

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday demanded to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to further probe into Dr. Rizwan report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Friday demanded to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to further probe into Dr. Rizwan report.

He, while talking to media persons at City Court Karachi, said that a senior PSP officer Dr. Rizwan submitted an investigation report about illegal trade of narcotics in Sindh and it was pointed out in the report that provincial minister Saeed Ghani was patronizing sell of narcotics.

Haleem said that Saeed Ghani had filed cases against him for leveling allegations of land grabbing and patronizing illegal trade of drugs.

"I said what was reported in media and observed on the ground or mentioned in the Dr. Rizwan report," Haleem said adding that everyone knew Farhan Ghani and Farhan Shurla who were involved in drug peddling in Chanesar goth area of Karachi.

Haleem said that his lawyers would file a petition in high court praying formation of JIT to further probe into the Dr. Rizwan report. PTI would take up the issue in Sindh Assembly as well, he added.

He further alleged that Saeed Ghani was involved in school desks scandal and embezzlement of SESSI school fund and also in misappropriation of funds in Labour department.

He said that it was the darkest era of party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto when false cases were being fabricated against political opponents.

"PPP registered cases where ever I had been and now I am facing different cases in Ghotki, Malir and other courts while there were hundreds of other PTI workers who were involved in such false cases across the Sindh," he said.

He said that PPP has ransacked Sindh and outlaws were ruling the province. There were serious issues of law and order in Sindh and robbers and thieves were set free while political opponents particularly PTI workers were being victimized, he alleged.

"I am a worker of Imran Khan and will not bow before their tyranny nor could be intimidated," he vowed.

Commenting on Asif Zardari's political endeavors Haleem Adil said that before departure to Lahore Zardari should focus on schools of Sindh, poverty and hunger struck area of Tharparkar, issue of dog bites and dilapidated condition of major cities of the province specially Nawabshah and Larkana.

Haleem said that PTI has started mass movement against PPP's corruption and extra constitutional legislation including the black local government law. "We will not let the thieves escape," he vowed.