Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday dubbed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the opposition parties as Pakistan Dacoit Movement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday dubbed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the opposition parties as Pakistan Dacoit Movement. Speaking at a public meeting of his party in the SITE area here, he derided Pakistan Peoples Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for handing over the movement's leadership to an individual on contract."Earlier they rented out a sit-in demonstration in Islamabad and now a movement is being rented out," he said. Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's slogan of giving respect to the vote, he said the present dispensation had already given the desired respect.

The tacit remarks were made in reference to alleged evasion of the former Prime Minister and N-league's leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from returning to the country to face the courts and complete his jail term. He blamed Nawaz Sharif for conspiring against the institutions of the armed forces and warned that the country's people would foil his ambitions.

Sheikh said a movement against the corruption in Sindh had already been set in motion and that slogans against Bilawal were being raised even in Larkana.

He recalled that the PTI government helped millions of people through the cash grants amounting to Rs 60 billion in Sindh but the provincial government only made fake claims of distributing 2 million ration bags. The PTI leader asserted that Sindh would remain a single province and alleged that the same PPP which had been championing the matter of Sindh's unity had practically divided Sindh by introducing a dual local government system.

He denied that the center was trying to occupy the 2 islands in Sindh, saying that the federal government only wanted to develop those islands.

"The PTI government is bringing investments in the islands," he said. Sheikh warned that in reaction to the PDM's rallies, the PTI would take out rallies against corruption of the provincial government.

He claimed that the mandate of Hyderabad's people was stolen in 2018 general elections because the PTI had received the highest number of votes yet none of its candidates was elected on the national and provincial assembly seats. He asked the supporters to prepare for the upcoming LG elections. PTI's leader Khurram Sher Zaman said the party had been working for development of Karachi and that it would also reach out to the people in the rest of Sindh to address their problems.

"The country witnessed how the PTI uprooted those from Karachi who used to say that the metropolis couldn't be governed without them," he added.

He blamed the PPP for failing to provide even health and education facilities in Sindh during its 13 continuous years of rule in the province. He expressed hope that the PTI would win the local government elections in Sindh. "If the people of Sindh want a change then there is only one way of removing the PPP from the power and bringing PTI's government in Sindh." The PTI's MNA Nuzhat Pathan credited the PTI's leadership for increasing the country's recognition globally.

"The PPP and PML-N's leaders unjustifiably accuse our government for inflation," she said adding that Pakistan was emerging as a strong nation. MPA Jamal Siddiqui said the PTI's government had completed only two years and three months in power while it was being expected from the party to address the problems in a short time which had accumulated in 7 decades.The other PTI leaders also spoke on the occasion.