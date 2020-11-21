UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Sheikh Links Rajput's Suicide With Blackmailing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:26 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has implied that the real estate developer Noman Rasheed Rajput committed suicide because of blackmailing of an official

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has implied that the real estate developer Noman Rasheed Rajput committed suicide because of blackmailing of an official.

Talking to the media after offering condolences to Rajput's family in Liaquat colony area here Friday, Sheikh said an accounts officer Abdullah Bajari was blackmailing Rajput. "In a voice recording Bajari can be heard threatening Rajput," he claimed and questioned how an accounts officer who could be heard saying that he was influential enough to get a SP, DSP or SHO get a posting.

"We know that Bajari is being supported by Saleem Bajari," he claimed, adding that Saleem was already facing investigations by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake bank accounts case.

The PTI leader asked SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio to investigate Bajari's link to Rajput's death.He said the Rajput family tried to register the case but the police were not recording their complaints.

Sheikh accompanied by the Rajput family later visited Sakhi Pir police station and met DSP Ghulam Abbas Gadahi and SHO Parial Morio and asked them to register the FIR. The PTI's advocate Bhagwandas Bheel submitted an application for registration of the FIR during the meeting.

