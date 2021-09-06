UrduPoint.com

Haleem Adil Sheikh Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Armed Forces On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:35 PM

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Monday, paid venerating tribute to martyrs and armed forces of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for security and solidarity of the nation

To mark the Defence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner, Haleem Adil Sheikh along with other party leaders and workers, paid a visit to grave of Shaheed Major Moeez Maqsood, laid floral wreath and offered Fatiha.

Haleem Adil Sheikh visited home of Shaheed Major Moeez Maqsood Baig who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan in 2019 during war against terrorism.

He also visited home of Shaheed Major Adeel Rasheed who laid his life while accomplishing task of installing fence on Pak-Afghan border.

Later, Leader of the opposition also paid a visit to family of Shaheed police constable Aamir Khan who embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists who attacked Chinese consulate in Karachi.

Haleem Adil presented national flag and bouquet to parents of the Shaheed Major Moeez Baig and Shaheed Major Adeel shahid and PC Aamir Khan, paid them tribute and said "Martyrs of Pakistan's armed forces are pride of the nation and entire Pakistani nation respect and love their real heroes".

Speaking to media at the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that armed forces are guardians of our geographical and ideological boundaries and they never hesitate from laying of their lives for defence of the homeland.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while referring to unwavering commitment and formidable spirit of parents of the martyrs said that Indian PM Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media should observe concrete resolve of families of martyrs and realize that they could not defeat such an ambitious nation.

PTI Sindh leadership, legislators, members and workers have arranged special events throughout the province to mark the day when Pakistan's Armed Forces shattered enemy's nefarious designs.

They paid visits to graves of the Martyrs and to their families, for paying homage to Martyrs of Pakistan, who set unparalleled examples of valour and gallantry in 1965 war.

"Pakistan's valiant Armed forces are alert and all set to deter all the challenges against sovereignty and solidarity of the nation," Haleem Adil Sheikh said adding that people speaking against armed forces must keep in mind examples of Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan those were clear evidence of the fact that a country could not preserve its sovereignty if its armed forces are weak.

He said that the Defence day is a day of pride for every citizen that reminds us that defence of the country was in strong hands and Pakistani citizens sleep peacefully at night because our brave soldiers were standing alert on our borders.

Speaking at the occasion Mirza Maqsood Baig said that he was proud of his son as martyrs were invaluable assets for a nation. Demise of a martyr was actually life for the nation he added.

The Defence day reminds us overwhelming resolve of armed forces and gallantry of martyrs in line of the duty, he said and appealed the nation to stand shoulder by shoulder to armed forces of the country who are an iron wall for the enemies of Pakistan.

Father of Major Adeel Rasheed said that geo-strategic situation of the region demands of the nation to stand united and support armed forces with same spirit that was displayed in 1965 war. Moral of the armed forces and families of martyrs was high, he said and added "If I had 100 sons I have dedicated all of them to defence of the homeland."

