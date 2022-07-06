Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The daughter of Opposition leader in Sindh and PTI leader says people in plain clothes have detained her father and it is not yet clear where he is or if he is safe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been detained by police in Lahore, the MPA's spokesman said on Wednesday.

However, the police have not confirmed it yet.

Hakeem Adil Sheikh's spokesperson that men wearing plain clothes took him into custody.

The daughter of PTI leader, however, confirmed that her father was picked up from hotel in Lahore at 3:30 am. She said that people in plain clothes picked her father, adding that they did not have any idea where he was now or he was safe.

She also shared a footage in which some people in plain clothes were seen taking Sheikh Adil with them.

The spokesperson of the lawmaker did not specify which agency's personnel detained him.

Former Sindh Governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail condemned the detention of Haleem Adil Sheikh and said that it was not being revealed anywhere.

He said that it is feares that criminals in Sindh government have detained him.

Ismail also warned that the Sindh government would be held responsible if anything happened to Haleem.