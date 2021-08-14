UrduPoint.com

Haleem Adil Sheikh Resolves To Keep National Flag High

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:58 PM

The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that the entire nation was celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with a resolve of taking the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that the entire nation was celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with a resolve of taking the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony at Ramada Plaza here on Saturday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said "We, in visionary leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan" are determined to get the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah come true." He said that Pakistanis, in the country and abroad, were hoisting national flags and celebrating the Independence Day with zeal and fervor that expresses nation's determination for working tirelessly to keep the national flag high and achieve glorious status in the comity of nations.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Executive of Ramada Plaza Iftikhar Qureshi, G.M Abdur Rahim Khan and Babar Kaimkhani felicitated the nation on 75th Independence Day and said that every Pakistani was ready to play their part for development of the nation.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh hoisted the national flag and set free pigeons as an expression of freedom while cake was also cut at the occasion.

A large number of PTI workers, representatives of business community and citizens were also present at the occasion.

