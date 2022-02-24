Haleem Adil Sheikh urges masses to join Haqooq-e-Sindh March to get rid of Zardari Mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, urged masses to join PTI's Haqooq-e-Sindh March to expose thieves of Sindh and bring an end to their vast scale corruption, maladministration and transgressions in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, urged masses to join PTI's Haqooq-e-Sindh March to expose thieves of Sindh and bring an end to their vast scale corruption, maladministration and transgressions in the province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a video statement issued here said"Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf will start 'Haqooq-e-Sindh March led by Secretary General PTI Asad Umer and Provincial President PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi and other party leaders from Ghotki on February 26, 2022 and it would prove the beginning of achievement of rights of Sindh." Haleem Adil Sheikh said"Central Vice Chairman PTI Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will specially participate in 'Haqooq-e-Sindh March to solace the people of Sindh who are suffering from tyrannical and oppressive rule of PPP." During 14 years of PPP regime, all the resources of Sindh have been plundered and people did not have access to health, education, clean water and other basic facilities.

"Zardari mafia has turned Sindh into ruins and people were deprived of all the fundamental rights and basic facilities while honor of daughters of Sindh and lives of our citizens are not safe in the province,"he added.

"The march will culminate on March 6 with a mammoth public gathering in Karachi after passing by 27 major cities of Sindh including Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Khairpur Mirs, Naushehro Feroze, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Jam, Hyderabad and Jamshoro," he informed.

PTI's Haqooq-e-Sindh March will uproot Zardari mafia from Sindh he vowed and urged people of Sindh to join the PTI's battle for rights of Sindh if they wanted to get rid of Zardari mafia and better health, education and other basic facilities in Sindh.