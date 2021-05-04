UrduPoint.com
Haleem Adil Sheikh's Letter To CS, IGP To Protect Historical Village Of Malir

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:28 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh have written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Sindh and IGP Sindh against demolishing ancient villages of Sindh in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh have written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Sindh and IGP Sindh against demolishing ancient villages of Sindh in Malir.

In a letter Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Sindh government was selling the lands of the historic goths of Sindh in Malir to a certain builder for pennies and the police were forcing and torturing the locals to vacate the land.

He said lands of Malir were being sold to builders since long time by demolishing ancient goths of Sindh, in fact, Asif Ali Zardari was hiding behind this builder of Bahria Town. Sindh government's machinery and police were humiliating the people of the province.

He said that Sindh government was selling the lands of Sindh but no action was being taken against them, when the Federal government wanted to work on Bundle Island for the development of this country and especially for the province of Sindh, the PPP immediately became emotional and started chanting slogans for "Sindh Watan Hai" but at a time when Sindh's land was being sold to a special favorite builder in Malir the Sindh government has remained a silent spectator.

He further added in the written letter he said we proud Sindhis reject the illegal occupation of this Sindh government, we know how to protect every inch of Sindh.

Haleem said to the Chief Secretary of Sindh and IGP Sindh that it was your duty to protect the rights of each citizen and direct the local police to stop the occupation of Bahria Town and action should be taken against police officers and other officers involved in violence against locals to protect Sindh's ancient villages.

