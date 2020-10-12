(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and MPA in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, who remain actively engaged in flood relief activities in different parts of the province, Monday regretted inability of PPP government providing needed assistance to the flood affected population.

"Despite passage of months since the torrential rains led massive floods playing havoc with the lives of people one can still find water standing in the fields toiled by them and areas once their dwellings," he said sharing details with the media about the the destruction yet to be properly handled.

In particular context of Mirpurkhas, Shaikh said standing crops have been destroyed while provincial authorities are yet to get dried the area and help affected people resume their lives.

"The loss is immense as hundreds of the families many need to start from the which is scratch," said the MPA visiting, at regular intervals, the flood hit parts of Sindh.

Appreciative of the young members of PTI who immediately receiving the news of flood devastation had started with relief activities, including distribution of cooked food besides other essential goods, he said there is much more to be done.

"We have to work for their rehabilitation and PTI government realizing its responsibility has already released needed funds to the provincial authorities who but appear to be largely indifferent towards the plight of the masses," said Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Taking exception to the fact that Sindh government is looking towards the international donors, he said it was high time that government in the province set right its priorities and focus at addressing its administrative deficiencies.

"All PTI workers, without any exception, are there to help the flood victims but this can, in no way, compensate for measures that a government with adequate resources at its disposal can afford to," said the PTI leader.

To a query, he said situation in Umerkot and surrounding villages is equally pathetic demanding strong political will for interventions that may provide long term relief to the affected population.

"There is definite need to come forward with long term strategy to avert such disasters adding that often influentials are noticed to be the culprits who to protect their property prevail upon irrigation department officials.

"The practice to divert flood water flow to the lands of small farmer is a crime and perpetrators must be brought to task," said the PTI leader.