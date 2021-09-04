Haleem Adil visits rain affected areas in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday visited different rain affected areas in Karachi and reviewed the post rain situation in the city.

The opposition leader along with PTI member Sindh Assembly Saeed Afridi and others visited New Karachi, Liaqatabad, Garden, Banaras and other areas and expressed concerns over accumulation of drain water on roads, streets and houses. He said that residents of many localities of the city were facing problems due to poor drainage system and accumulation of sewerage water on roads and streets.

Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed grave concerns over accumulation of sewerage water in a government Primary school at village Khamiso Brohi North Karachi. He said that due to negligence of relevant authorities school building was in dilapidated condition and lives of over 200 children studying in the school were in danger particularly after accumulation of sewerage mixed rain water.

Due to negligence of education department the school has become gathering place for drug addicts, he said adding that the inundated school was situated in the village where people vote for PPP but their leadership had done nothing for their voters.

Haleem Adil said that PPP Sindh government has damaged basic infrastructure of the economic hub of the country and residents of Karachi were facing hardships while Murtaza Wahab was doing photo sessions on Shahra-e-Faisal.

A down pour for ten minutes had inundated the metropolis and sewerage mixed water could not be drained out from several areas of Karachi even after 24 hour of rain, Sheikh observed adding that infected CM, rejected administrator or any other public office holder of the ruling party not even paid a visit to affected areas.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also paid a visit to Liaqatabad sector no 10 underpass where flow of traffic was severely hampered due to inundation of the underpass. Speaking to media Sheikh censured PPP government for their failure in timely arrangements for disposal of rain water.

He said that provincial government has not cleared 500 small rain drains of the city and people were facing difficulties due to their apathy and negligence. On the other side Federal government has fulfilled its commitment and three major rain disposal drain were cleared and even compensation to affected households were paid by the federal government, he maintained.

The opposition leader along with PTI MPA Saeed Afridi also paid a visit to Garden-Banaras road that was recently constructed with federal funds. Speaking at the occasion Haleem Adil Sheikh that in the past that road was inundated and movement of traffic became impossible.

The federal government provided funds for reconstruction of the road and allied structures and now traffic could be seen moving on the road without any obstruction, he said and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the project.

MPA Saeed Afridi speaking at the occasion lambasted Sindh government for ignoring the plight of the Karachiites and said that underpass and other roads and streets were under water but administrative officers and PPP leadership were seen nowhere.