UrduPoint.com

Haleem, Ali Gohar Mahar Discuss Political Situation Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

Haleem, Ali Gohar Mahar discuss political situation of Sindh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday held a meeting with member Sindh Assembly of Grand Democratic Alliance Sardar Al Gohar Mahar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday held a meeting with member Sindh Assembly of Grand Democratic Alliance Sardar Al Gohar Mahar.

According to a statement issued here, both the leaders discussed political situation of Sindh as well as Federal funded development packages for the province in detail.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI was striving to get masses free from bad governance of incumbent PPP Sindh government.

He said that Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar was playing an important role for bringing political change in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Alliance From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts W ..

Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Ch ..

30 minutes ago
 ADCC announces ground-breaking ceremony for new cy ..

ADCC announces ground-breaking ceremony for new cycling hub at Hudayriyat

45 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of DAP fertilizer recovered, godown ..

Illegal stock of DAP fertilizer recovered, godown sealed

2 minutes ago
 Protection of property, lives top primary: RPO

Protection of property, lives top primary: RPO

2 minutes ago
 Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in AJK fro ..

Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in AJK from November 15th

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Hybrid Attack Against Minsk Ongoin ..

Lukashenko Says Hybrid Attack Against Minsk Ongoing

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.