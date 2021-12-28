UrduPoint.com

Haleem Alleges PPP Of Misleading Public On LG Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:47 PM

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Tuesday alleged that PPP's provincial ministers of misleading public by fabricated statements on local government law

But people of Sindh would continue their struggle against the dual system and PTI and its allies were all set to gear up struggle against the black law, he vowed in a statement issued here.

But people of Sindh would continue their struggle against the dual system and PTI and its allies were all set to gear up struggle against the black law, he vowed in a statement issued here.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was a violation of Article 140-A of constitution of Pakistan and a clear manifestation of the fact that PPP wanted to deprive citizens of their basic rights.

He accused Sindh government of imposing civilian martial law in the province and turning Sindh Assembly into a factory for passing illegal laws and said "Sindh government considers Bhutto's constitution as PPP's constitution and wanted confrontation with federation and Supreme Court of Pakistan." "Some PPP leaders consider 60 million people of Sindh as a minority," he further added.

Remote areas of the province lacked even Primary healthcare facilities as all the hospitals of Tharparkar including Mithi, Chhachhro and Islamkot had failed to provide treatment to the patients and death tally of children in Tharparkar had reached to 700 this year, Haleem observed.

He termed transfers and suspension of doctors in Tharparkar just a show off move of Sindh government due to CJP's expected visit of Tharparkar and said that attempts would also be made to prove that RO plants were operational in Thar.

The Sindh government made every project of Tharparkar a source of income and amounts embezzled out of budget of RO plants had already transferred to fake accounts of Bilawal and Ayan Ali, Haleem said and urged civil society activists and journalist of Tharparkar to convey the real situation to the Chief Justice and also inform him about the government-sponsored stone cutting in mountains of Karoonjhar.

