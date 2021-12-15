UrduPoint.com

Haleem Announces Province Wide Protest On December 19 Against SLGA 2013

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:16 PM

Haleem announces province wide protest on December 19 against SLGA 2013

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday, announced to hold province wide protest against Sindh Local Government Act 2013 on December 19, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday, announced to hold province wide protest against Sindh Local Government Act 2013 on December 19, 2021.

In a statement issued here, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI termed SLGA 2013 as a black law and said that people of Sindh had rejected the black law.

All the opposition parties and the people of Sindh were on same page against the authoritarian law so the whole Sindh will record its protest against illegal Zardarana measures, he said adding that it is not issue of Karachi only but of whole of the Sindh as all the cities and towns including Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Hyderabad had been turned into ruins.

The people of Sindh are deprived of basic facilities including health and education even anti rabies vaccine is not available in Sindh, he observed.

The situation further worsened after passage of controversial amendments in SLGA 2013 in Sindh Assembly as the entire system of local bodies was being placed under discretion of a single minister, Haleem Adil said adding that PPP wanted one window operation to hide their wrong deeds.

He said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had made an illegal, unconstitutional objectionable speech in the assembly and he was becoming a security risk in Sindh.

Political forces were expecting Bilawal Zardari to take notice of irresponsible statements of Murad ali Shah but he himself came up with use of inappropriate language to save their gainful earner, Haleem remarked.

"PPP government in Sindh commences with commission and ends at corruption and that state of the affairs must be brought to an end," Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged and said that he had written letters to the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and others to inform them about the situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister President Of Pakistan Education Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Same December Murad Ali Shah All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

RPOs, DPOs directed to chalk out security plan for ..

RPOs, DPOs directed to chalk out security plan for churches, praks in wake of Ch ..

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable b ..

Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds

2 minutes ago
 Senegal national dish added to UNESCO heritage lis ..

Senegal national dish added to UNESCO heritage list

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers of South African Ex-President to Appeal Co ..

Lawyers of South African Ex-President to Appeal Court Decision to Return Him to ..

2 minutes ago
 Europe ramps up Covid vaccine drive for children

Europe ramps up Covid vaccine drive for children

2 minutes ago
 PTI taking initiatives to empower women, ensure ri ..

PTI taking initiatives to empower women, ensure rights provision: Gill

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.